G3’s Mother Daughter Day

Posted on January 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Guided by the slogan ‘Gather, Grow, Go,’ local entrepreneurs Michelle Dale and Piper Abodeely have found success presenting conferences and workshops for women. Their one-day Mother Daughter event on January 28 is tailored to girls ages 9-15, with topics such as building confidence, and developing leadership skills and emotional intelligence.

Speakers include Libby Oberlin, founder of  The Theatre School (pictured), and Shannon O’Bryan, founder of Art Without Borders. $209, registration required. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ramekins, 401 W, Spain St., Sonoma. G3sonoma.com.

 

