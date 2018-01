Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble in free show

Posted on January 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble, the only mandolin orchestra in the North Bay performs a free show at the Sonoma Valley Library on Saturday, January 27.

Under the musical direction of Gus Garelick, the ensemble’s eclectic repertoire includes music from George Frederick Handel to Scott Joplin with some musical excursions to Brazil, Italy, Ireland, and Brooklyn along the way. 2 p.m. Free. 755 W. Napa St. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.