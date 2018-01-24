SV High School’s controversial move to scale back English classes

Posted on January 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

More than 230 parents and residents have signed a letter of protest over Sonoma Valley High School’s plan to eliminate Honors-level English courses for juniors and seniors. The decision was made without public input, detractors say, and came when students are facing a deadline to submit their schedules for next fall.

On a scale of challenging curriculum, an Honors class falls between the basic level and the college-level Advanced Placement (AP) courses. The protest letter (printed below) makes the case that many students are best served by an Honors-level English option. “Often, these are students who wish to try a more challenging class, but whose confidence or skills are not quite ready for AP English. An Honors option allows (them) to build on their strengths and move one step closer to college-level expectations.”

The change is a lose-lose situation, the critics say. “It denies many students the opportunity to take a higher-level English course, while failing to address the needs of students who are best suited to the CP level.” Furthermore, the process “was opaque and failed to include teachers or SVHS families. It was never formally announced. And it was imposed at the last minute.”

Twenty-five fulltime teaching positions will be eliminated as a result of The Sonoma Valley School District’s recent $2.5 million budget cut. But although it came soon after the District’s bombshell, the sudden decision to eliminate Honors classes was not a financial one, officials say. The school will continue to offer Honors English at the freshman and sophomores level.

Text of letter:

“We are a group of Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS) parents. We are requesting that the high school reverse its recent decision to eliminate Honors English for juniors and seniors. This is not a budget issue; there are no cost savings, since the classes are fully enrolled.

“Honors classes are the midpoint between college-level AP courses and College Prep (CP) courses, which are more basic.

“We are troubled by the way this decision was made. It was never announced to SVHS families. Even teachers were not consulted, and were notified at the eleventh hour, just as high school students were receiving their course options for next year.

“Alarmed parents and students who contacted school and district administrators were given explanations about “equity” and “accessibility.” Currently, no junior or senior is denied access to the AP English sections.

“If the objective behind this decision is to increase the enrollment of under-represented populations in AP English, and to raise the level of the high school’s CP classes, there are more effective and respectful ways to accomplish that. Forcing students into a level they are not comfortable in is not the answer.

“Administrators are telling students and parents that “this is a done deal,” which is discouraging to everyone who would like to take a step back and thoughtfully consider what is best for all of our students. No research has been provided on how this would affect the educational experience of the students currently in the CP, Honors, or AP sections. No evidence has been presented that this decision will lead to better academic outcomes for any group of students.

“Most disturbing of all is the fact that this decision was made without consulting the high school’s English teachers.

“Many SVHS students are best served by an Honors-level English option. Often, these are students who wish to try a more challenging class, but whose confidence or skills are not quite ready for AP English. An Honors option allows these students to build on their strengths and move one step closer to college-level expectations.

“In other cases, Honors English provides an option for students who are already taking several AP classes in other subjects, who are involved in sports or extra-curriculars, or who have jobs, and do not feel that they can take on the time commitment of AP English.

“The fact that hundreds of juniors and seniors have chosen to challenge themselves by taking either Honors or AP English should be very good news to the District. Next year, if the Honors option is eliminated, the total number of juniors and seniors doing advanced English coursework will be far lower.

“This attempted change is unacceptable for many reasons. The process was opaque and failed to include teachers or SVHS families. It was never formally announced. And it was imposed at the last minute. It is a lose-lose proposition: it denies many students the opportunity to take a higher-level English course, while failing to address the needs of students who are best suited to the CP level.”