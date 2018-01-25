Laps for the cause

Posted on January 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

More than 400 turned out for John’s March Against Stomach Cancer on Saturday, walking the track at Sonoma Raceway to raise more than $20,000 for the cause.

Walkers, runners and even dogs enjoyed walking the 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course on foot during the event, which is held in honor of John Cardinale, the long-time Sonoma Raceway spokesman who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.

In its seven year history, the Sonoma event has raised more $110,000 raised for gastric cancer research and awareness. It’s the West Coast’s largest fundraising walk for the cause.

“John’s March gives us hope that with more research, there will eventually be a cure for stomach cancer,” said Novato’s Judy Riccio, who has attended every John’s March event in honor of her late husband John, who passed away in 2008. “It is comforting that so many people are willing to come out to fundraise for this deadly disease. It really hits home for me, and I am so grateful.”

“It was so well attended, and it was wonderful to be able to meet people who could talk openly about their concerns with us,” Beach added.

Participants ranged from competitive runners to families, including children on bikes and in strollers. In addition, 25 members of the Stanford Men’s Rowing team hit the track, running the 10-kilometer course for the second consecutive year.

Several of the participants in John’s March have been directly affected by the disease, the third most common cause of cancer deaths globally. Participants came out to honor not only Cardinale, but spouses, parents and friends who have succumbed to stomach cancer.

“The passion and dedication for raising money and awareness for gastric cancer is incredibly evident at this event,” said No Stomach For Cancer Board Member Terri Beach, who attended John’s March for the first time.

No Stomach For Cancer is a non-profit group that works to increase awareness and education about stomach cancer, provide a support network for affected families and support research efforts for screening, early detection, treatment and prevention of stomach cancer.