A show of community spirit

Posted on January 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation has named Nancy Lilly and Maggie Haywood the recipients of its annual Pulse Award, awarded each year to outstanding Sonoma Valley women who have made significant contributions to the community through volunteerism and philanthropy.

“Our two honorees exemplify the generous and strong community spirit that makes the Sonoma Valley such a special place,” said Dave Pier, the foundation’s executive director.

Nancy Lilly serves on the Board of Directors of Audubon Canyon Ranch and is a docent at the Bouverie Preserve; last year she finished her second three-year term on the Board of the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation. Maggie Haywood co-chaired the Sonoma Overlook Trail Task Force, and later served as president of the Board of the Sonoma Ecology Center. She chaired the Elman Grant for the Sonoma Valley Fund, and was a board member of the Sonoma Land Trust.

The two will be honored at the 13th annual Celebration of Women luncheon on Thursday, May 10. Proceeds from the event benefit women’s health and wellness programs at Sonoma Valley Hospital, including Project Pink which funds mammograms for uninsured women each October.