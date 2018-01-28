Clear your clutter, shift your life

By Kari Wishingrad | Sonoma Valley Sun
A new year seems to always bring optimistic energy for creating a more satisfying, rewarding and joyous life for the days and months to come. How is it going for you so far? Have you made a list of intentions/goals/promises? Is ‘getting more organized’ one of them? If so, read on…
For January, lets look at beginning to tidy up so 2018 can take off with some space – energetically and physically. Remember, when you clear out the old, you make way for the new.
Ideas to get more organized:
Take everything out and as you put it back, be really honest with yourself – do you really love it, use it or need it? Consider getting containers or baskets to keep like items together (scarves, gloves, small purses). This will be an ongoing process throughout the year, so do not put any pressure on yourself to get it done all at once.
Notice I wrote ‘acquire, not purchase. Things have a magical way of coming towards you when you ‘ask’. You may wind up buying it, however, someone may offer it to you.
Sign up on stores email lists to learn about sales and major discounts offered throughout the year. Ask on Facebook groups or Next Door Sonoma if anyone has what you are looking for, for trade or for sale.
Some ideas: pens, pad, tissues, spare change, flashlight, an energy bar or bag of nuts, phone charger, a soft cloth for anything that may spill, an umbrella, drinking water and a small earth quake kit. Wipe the interior of the car down. Get rid of dust and vacuum the carpets. By the way, if you haven’t replaced your car filter since the fires, it may be a good idea.
I like to use my plug in aromatherapy diffusor to scent the car.
These are not presented in any particular order. You may feel excited to do one or two and not others. That’s OK. I am a firm believer in doing what you are aligned with and what will make you satisfied and happy.
Enjoy the process! Play music, take breaks, drink water, ask a friend to support you by holding you accountable or assisting you in your downsizing. Then return the favor.
I often compare getting organized to peeling layers of an onion. As you reveal each layer, you get better and quicker with making decisions regarding what no longer serves you. You will gain an understanding of your own personal and internal process of letting go.
I personally like to clear my physical home space prior to doing more nitty-gritty items such as financials and business related tasks. Having my home in order creates an environment where then its feels easier to tackle the more challenging and perhaps less ‘fun’ projects I may have to do.
I am a fan of making ‘to-do’s list. I find it satisfactory to cross out accomplished tasks and as the year progresses, I may modify my list as I set new intentions, evolve and shift my priorities.
Remember, when your clear clutter, you shift your life.
Kari Wishingrad has lived in Sonoma Valley for 22 years and has been an organizer since 1995. She has coached, supported and assisted dozens of people to downsize, clear their clutter and become more organized. www.organizingbykari.com.