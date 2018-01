Fire Recovery Walk in Glen Ellen

Posted on January 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Ecology Center continues its series of hikes through landscapes showing signs of recovery and regrowth after the October fires. For this outing, SEC’s Caitlin Cornwall and Greenbelt Alliance’s Teri Shore lead the way – via paved paths and single track trails – through Sonoma Valley Regional Park in Glen Ellen.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, but registration required. Sonomaecologycenter.org. $7 per vehicle parking fee. 13630 Highway 12.