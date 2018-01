Paint Your Heart Out

Posted on January 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Paint, scribble or splatter on Thursday, February 8 in an evening workshop of spontaneous creativity led by artist Alex Cole. All levels welcome, and all materials provided. Light appetizers and wine get the evening off to a lively start. All materials provided.

‘Paint Your Heart Out.’ Sonoma Valley Womens Club, 574 First Street West. 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to 707.235.5133 or [email protected].