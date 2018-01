Republican Women lunch

Posted on January 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Thursday, February 8: All are welcome as the Sonoma Valley Republican Women welcome Taylor Serres, a Sonoma Valley native who joined the family business of farming. , a member of Soinoma County Farm Bureau’s youth leadership team.

Her topic: “Next Generation Conservative and Agriculturalist.” 11:30 a.m. Ramekins, 450 W. Spain St. Reservations required at 707.939.7994 or [email protected]