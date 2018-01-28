Women Leadership Luncheon

Posted on January 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

SOLD OUT…Thursday, February 1: The annual Chamber of Commerce event this year honors Beck Ettinger, of Exchange Bank (pictured) as its Exemplary Woman Leader. The event includes a panel of local women leaders who led the community through the October fires: Mechelle Buchignani, Sonoma County police sergeant; Susan Gorin, Sonoma County supervisor; Megan Moll and Carol Morphy of the Red Grape restaurant; and Kathleen Hawing, SV High School principal.

$50 member, $60 general. 12:45 to 2 p.m. Ramekins, 450 W. Spain St. Sonomachamber.org.

