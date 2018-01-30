A healthy donation

Team members of Napa’s In-Shape Health Club present a $5,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Sonoma County, money raised after the fires from sales of “Attitude of Gratitude” t-shirts.

An additional $5,000 was presented to Napa Valley Community Foundation.

All 70 statewide In-Shape Health Clubs sold the custom shirts, including the Napa club where 10 team members were directly affected by the fire, suffering loss of homes, vehicles, and evacuation. During the crisis, the club opened its doors to firefighters, first responders and local high school athletes.

Pictured from left: Francesca Schuler, Doug Valchar, Justin Velasquez. Miguel Ruelas (CFSC), Cristina Guiterrez, Ana Valdez, Scott Himenes, Ceejay Deleon, Jeffrey Hermann, James Ball, Chelsea Lowen, Jayro Garcia-Esparza and Jackie Aguilar.