Even the bowl is handmade

Posted on January 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Buy the bowl and the chili is free at Sonoma Community Center’s “Chili Bowl Express,” Saturday, February 10.

Pick one of the bowls, handmade in the SCC ceramics studio, then peruse a variety of chili options, vegan included, made by local chefs and restaurants. With live music, studio tours, art sale ad more. $30. Choice of 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. seatings. 276 E. Napa St. Sonomacommunitycenter.org. 707.938.4626.