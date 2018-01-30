Exploring the economics of sexual harassment

Posted on January 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Rising opposition to sexual harassment taps into deeply entrenched, long-standing problems, according to economist and author Richard Wolff. In a February 15 lecture, Wolff and his wife, mental health counselor Harriet Fraad, explore “The Economics and Psychology of Sexual Harassment and Assault.”

The two experts examine how patriarchy, economic leverage, and bullying have allowed, and even encouraged, such behavior. But given the current awareness and activism, solutions — both individually empowering and socially transforming – may be at hand.

“The time is right to explore and understand the motivators and cultural patterns that have made such behavior acceptable in certain circles, and to effectively deal with this abuse of power,” says Georgia Kelly of the Praxis Peace Institute, the event presenter.

Wolff is currently a visiting professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs at the New School University in New York City. He is the author of several books, including “Democracy at Work: A Cure for Capitalism” and “Capitalism’s Crisis Deepens.” Fraad is a mental health counselor and psychotherapist. She is the author of “Class Struggle on the Home Front,” and is a frequent guest on her husband’s radio show, heard locally on KPFA.

7 p.m. $20, $10 for 21 and under. Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. Praxispeace.org.