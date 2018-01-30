GirlTalk: menopause, before and after

Posted on January 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Hospital will bring its free GirlTalk Women’s Health Education Series to Vintage House on Friday afternoon, February 16 for “Pre-, Peri- and Post Menopause: Keeping It Healthy Below The Belt.”

Leading the discussion will be Rebecca Levy-Gantt, DO, a Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist, an expert in this field. She will review the latest findings and treatment options, and discuss some common conditions that many women encounter during and after menopause, such as vaginal dryness and painful intercourse.

The event is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and includes a Q and A session. Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. The talk is free but registration required at [email protected] or 707.935.5257.