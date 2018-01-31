County promises fast-track to post-fire rebuild

Posted on January 31, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The County of Sonoma has created an office to help homeowners minimize the bureaucratic hassle of post-fire rebuilding. will open February 13.

“We want to be a partner to fire survivors, not a roadblock,” said Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore, “(to) help people rebuild quickly and efficiently, cutting the red tape and getting people back on their feet as soon as possible.”

The Resiliency Permit Center, which will open on February 13, will accelerate the permitting process for home owners of the approximately 3,000 residential properties destroyed or damaged in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County. It will be located adjacent to the existing Permit Sonoma offices at 2550 Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Applications will have an expedited processing time of five business days or less for plan checks, with three business days for rechecks. Rebuild permits will have a reduced permit fee schedule reflecting reduced work due to the already developed nature of sites with driveways, wells, septic systems, and other infrastructure.

