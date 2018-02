Get involved: high school senior projects

Posted on February 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley High School is looking for volunteers to help senior students edit their Senior Project Research Papers. Volunteers ware needed February 5-23.

Sessions are 40 minutes in length, weekdays (except Wednesday) from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Volunteers will be trained by SVHS teacher Janet Hansen, with additional faculty and seasoned volunteers on hand to assist. For more information, contact Sallie Kyle-Moore of the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, at [email protected].