Straight out of Hollywood

Posted on February 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“Some Like It Hot,” the classic gender-bender screwball comedy from 1959, plays the Sebastiani Theatre on Monday, February 12.

Fleeing the Chicago mob, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon dress like dames and join an all-girl band fronted (in more ways than one) by Marilyn Monroe. Billy Wilder directed the farcical double roles — Curtis actually assumes three personalities — and a superb ensemble cast, including Joe E. Brown as Lemmon’s straight man (in more ways than one.)

7 p.m. $9. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.