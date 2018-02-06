Local reps named to Assembly committee on disaster response

Posted on February 6, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Assemblymember Marc Levine, whose 10th District includes the City of Sonoma, has been appointed Co-Chair of the Committee on Natural Disaster Response, Recovery, and Rebuilding.

“The damage from last year’s fires was record-breaking,” Levine said. “Recovering from the most devastating fires in California’s history will take leadership and focusing the Legislature’s attention on this challenge is critical as we rebuild.”

The 2017 California wildfires season was the most destructive and costly on record. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimates that a total of 9,054 fires burned 1,381,405 acres. A staggering 10,780 structures were destroyed by fires in 2017, while over 15,000 residential properties were listed as partial losses. Statewide, 43 lives were lost in the fires, higher than the last 10 years combined.

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, whose district includes the Springs and Sonoma Valley, was also named to the committee, along with Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg). Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) was appointed Co-Chair.

“Climate change is a dire challenge. Scientists expect the severity and frequency of disasters to increase,” said Levine. “We must be sure the Legislature is ready and engaged to address the obstacles to rebuilding for all communities.”