Moment in The Sun: Seeds of Learning

Posted on February 6, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Elizabeth Griego and Kaeti Bailie share a moment at the Seeds of Learning Dinner & Auction on January 27 at the Hanna Boys Center. The sold-out event raised over $70,000 to support educational programs in Nicaragua and cross-cultural understanding locally.

The program featured speeches by SVHS student and volunteer Kimberly Uzzo, the keynote speaker Chiara Sottile, a former Seeds of Learning volunteer who is now a producer and reporter for NBC News. The evening also featured dinner prepared by Teen Services Sonoma and a rousing silent auction.