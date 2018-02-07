A monumental figure

Saturday, February 10: The colorful and deliciously scandalous life of Alma Spreckels (1881–1968) – San Francisco socialite, Bohemian, arts patron – proved the adage “Well-Behaved Women Seldom Make History.”

For one thing, she was impossibly rich: she married sugar magnate Adolph Spreckels, who then became the original ‘Sugar Daddy’ for doing things like building her the grandest house in San Francisco.

Danica Hodge presents “The Life of Alma Spreckels,” part of the Sonoma Valley Historical Society’s Second Saturday series. 2 p.m. $5, free to members and docents. Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W.