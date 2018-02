Mardi Gras bash at The Reel

Posted on February 7, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Element Brass Band brings a bowl of Big Easy funk to the fourth annual Saints & Sinners Ball, a bon temps Mardi Gras bash at The Reel Fish Shop & Grill on Saturday, February 10.

Wild costumes encouraged for a night of revelry, dancing, special surprises and more music with T-Luke & The Tight Suits. $15. 9 p.m. to midnight. Southern-style dinner by reservation. 401Grove St. Thereelfishshop.com