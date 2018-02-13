Curator Talk at museum

Posted on February 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Simon Blattner, curator of the current “Libros de Artista” exhibition at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, leads a “walk-and-talk” program through the galleries on Sunday, February 17.

An expert in artist books, Blattner has hands-on knowledge of the intricate printing process involved in creating the unique works. He accessed world-class collections and journeyed to Mexico to seek out emerging artists for the show.

An additional curator talk is scheduled for March 11.

2 p.m. Free with Museum Admission ($10 general public). 551 Broadway.

Photo: Grace Cheung-Schulman