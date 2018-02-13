Curator Talk at museum

Simon Blattner, curator of the current “Libros de Artista” exhibition at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, leads a “walk-and-talk” program through the galleries on Sunday, February 17.
An expert in artist books, Blattner has hands-on knowledge of the intricate printing process involved in creating the unique works. He accessed world-class collections and journeyed to Mexico to seek out emerging artists for the show.
An additional curator talk is scheduled for March 11.
2 p.m. Free with Museum Admission ($10 general public). 551 Broadway.
Photo: Grace Cheung-Schulman