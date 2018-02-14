Ash Wednesday on the go

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With busy schedules and hurried lives who has time to attend church services for Lent?

Understanding the pace of today’s high tech world, Pastor Matthew Pearson thought it best to bring church to the people. He and his staff were available to provide blessed ashes for Ash Wednesday observance to anyone at the Plaza walking by who wanted to participate.

Rev. Pearson looked upon Valentine’s Day as an ideal opportunity to bring the traditional beginning day of Lent to the people. This year Lent begins on Valentine’s Day and continues for the next 40 days in preparation of Easter.

Initially following the liturgical prayers recited by Roman Catholic and Anglican clergy, “Remember you are made of dust and dust you shall return…” Rev. Pearson added “You are ash of a great fire within a star. The star shines within you from God who loves you so powerfully wonderfully and lovingly.”

Each week of Lent Sonoma United Methodist Church will have a family-friendly movie night shown at 6 p.m., with a potluck dinner to follow. Rev. Pearson and his congregation welcome visitors to attend services for Easter. For more info contact Sonoma Methodist Church at 707 996 2151 or visit the website at SonomaUMC.com.

– Report and photos by Jonathan Farrell