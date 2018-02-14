Are you ready, legally and otherwise, for romance? A questionnaire

Name: __________________________
(Check all that apply)
Gender Identification
Female
Male
Cis Male
Cis Femae
LGBTQ
Other
Stop trying to define me
Status
Married
Single
Divorced
Friend with Benefits
Promiscuous
Monogamous
Reasonably Faithful
Meh
Sexual History
Celibate, but not necessarily by choice
Sexting
Experimented in college
Been around the block
Usually not until the third date
Harassed
Unharassed
Temperament
Shy
Aggressive
Coy
Sarcastic
Sensitive
Funny (when clothed)
Vaguely condescending
Personal Habits
Obsessively clean
Slob
Funky
Normal
“Normal”
Drink from milk carton
Always carry exact change
Own more than one pair of bike shorts
Sexual Inclinations
Masturbation
Intercourse
Fetish
Roll play
Leave the TV on
Wake me when it’s over
Worst Date Ever
Attend City Council Sub-Committee meeting
Goat yoga and kombucha smoothie
Foreign film followed by pretentious analysis and extra-foam cappuccino
Still refuses to drink Merlot
Pressure to ‘get’ New Yorker cartoons
Skin smells of musk and cabbage
Agrees to split the check, then orders more expensive entrée AND a salad
Two words: ear hair
The Perfect Valentine’s Day
Champagne and chocolate
Roses and a bubble bath
100 ‘likes’ on Facebook
A firm, hearty handshake
After sex, pizza and a vape
Mutual consent