Book sale at the library

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

sonoma library

It’s book sale time at The Sonoma Valley Regional Library, Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 15-17

Browse a huge collection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus audiobooks, DVDs and CDs, all for $1-$2.

Sale hours: Thurs. and Fri. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted. All Sonoma kids grade k-12 receive their first item free. Saturday, non-profit representatives and all teachers and staff are invited to stock their libraries with free books. Friends of the Library memberships available throughout the sale. 755 W. Napa Street

