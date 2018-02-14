Book sale at the library

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s book sale time at The Sonoma Valley Regional Library, Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 15-17

Browse a huge collection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus audiobooks, DVDs and CDs, all for $1-$2.

Sale hours: Thurs. and Fri. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted. All Sonoma kids grade k-12 receive their first item free. Saturday, non-profit representatives and all teachers and staff are invited to stock their libraries with free books. Friends of the Library memberships available throughout the sale. 755 W. Napa Street