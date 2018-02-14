Foie Gras in Sonoma?

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Yes. The new and improved Sonoma Market advertised a tube of it during the holidays. I contacted the store and was first told by the manager that the facility in New England which “produces” it is a lovely place and cage free. I opined that that the birds may not enjoy waddling around in the grass after being tortured, and cancelled my order for Christmas dinner.

In my second contact, the manager assured me that they don,t always stock it, except around the holidays and when their “guests” request it, perhaps suggesting that I could shop there between appearances of the despised substance. I won,t, and hope that many Sonomans won’t either.

– Sharon Hines, Sonoma