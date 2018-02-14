Hero Awards for area’s first responders

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-5) presented his annual Public Safety Hero Award to the teams of first responders that battled the October wildfires.

Traditionally,Thompson honors one law enforcement officer and one first responder from each county as a Public Safety Hero. This year, he chose to honor every Sonoma County law enforcement department and fire department in his district given their extraordinary response to the devastating fires.

Recipients cited for their extraordinary work within Sonoma Countyincluded Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue, Schell Vista Fire Department,Kenwood Fire Protection District,and Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Station.

“This past year has been a busy, challenging time for law enforcement and first responders in our community. From the continued threat of gun violence to the devastating fires of October, these men and women have tirelessly dedicated themselves to keeping us safe,” said Thompson. “That’s why I am honored to present my annual “Public Safety Hero of the Year” awards to the courageous public servants across our district. To each and every one of you, I offer my heartfelt thanks. I’m incredibly proud to represent such brave, dedicated men and women.”

As a result of these fires, nearly 250,000 acres were burned, destroying 8,400 structures and taking the lives of 44 people. At the height of the fire activity, there were 11,000 firefighters battling these flames throughout our state with some of the first on the scene in Napa and Sonoma working 90 straight hours while additional resources arrived. And our local law enforcement officers were responsible for the evacuation and safety of more than 100,000 people.

“Our Sonoma County law enforcement officers, fire fighters and first responders are true heroes,” Thompson said. “They performed truly herculean efforts responding to the devastating October fires. Every constituent I visit with has their own personal story of heroism from their local law enforcement, fire departments and first responders. Each of these local heroes deserve and will forever receive our deepest gratitude for their tremendous service in protecting our homes, businesses and community. We cannot say thank you enough.”

The full list of the Public Safety Heroes of the Year for the 5th Congressional District is below: