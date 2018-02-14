Hiking Sugarloaf

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park this Saturday, February 17, will be one of the first chances to check out trails finally reopened after the devastating fires last fall.

Leading the way will be Bill Myers and Dave Chalk, of Bill and Dave Hikes, who have been conducting free monthly hikes for nearly 18 years.

This moderately strenuous hike to the top of Bald Mountain will last 3 – 3.5 hours, cover approximately six miles, and have an elevation gain of about 1,500 feet. Hikers will view the destruction caused by the fires while seeing new life emerge. Some of the park’s interior trails are not yet re-opened as there is still restoration to be done. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring a lunch with plenty of liquids. An $8 vehicle entry fee will be collected at the entrance station.

Plan on arriving by 9:45 for a prompt 10 a.m start.

Adds Myers, “Along our way to Bald Mountain, Dave and I hope to lift a picnic table from the side of Gray Pine Trail back to its original location. It was knocked off the Gray Pine / Red Mountain trail junction during the firefighting efforts last October. This is an opportunity for 6-8 people to take a brief hiking break with us at the ridgeline to help restore the park.”

The free hike is sponsored by Sonoma County Regional Parks, the Bay Area Ridge Trail Council, California State Parks, Jack London Park Partners, Team Sugarloaf, and the Valley of the Moon Natural History Association.