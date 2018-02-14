Hospital GirlTalk series: breast cancer

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Breast cancer is the topic of the next session of Sonoma Valley Hospital’s GirlTalk series.

The Feb. 23 talk, “Breast Cancer: Past, Present and Future,” will discuss how diagnosis and treatment have evolved in recent years as new therapies have become available.

Discussion will be led by Dr. Alexis Alexandridis, a board-certified surgeon and specialist in breast health and breast cancer surgery, who will review historical perspectives on breast cancer that inform current therapies, with a discussion of risk factors, current screening practices, risk reduction recommendations, and new therapies that are available.

GirlTalk will be held at Ramekins, 450 W. Spain St., in Sonoma, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.