What’s next for prime Springs lot?

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The proposed development for the prominent Highway 12 parcel now fronted by Boyes Food Center will be discussed at a meeting of the Springs Community Alliance on Thursday, February 15, 7 p.m. at La Luz Center, 17560 Greger Street.

A project rep from KS Mattson Partners will unveil plans for the 1.26 acre site at 16205 Sonoma Highway. The project has three phases: replacing the dilapidated cottages on site with new town homes, then constructing an all-new mixed-use building with highway-facing retail and apartments above (including some affordable units), and finally refurbishing the existing mixed-use Food Center building.

The meeting will also include a discussion on the issues of homelessness, drug use and mental illness in the Springs and Sonoma Valley. A representative from the county department of Health and Human Services will be present to answer questions. A panel discussion is currently being planned for an upcoming SCA meeting to focus on this issue.

The SCA Executive Committee will also be providing updates on some of their projects including traffic calming, and a Springs library.

The meeting is open to the public and anyone with an interest in the Springs is welcome to attend and weigh in on issues that matter to them. Translation services will be provided.

SCA’s mission is to serve as a hub of communication and information affecting the interests and well-being of all people who live in, serve, or conduct business within the “Springs” neighborhoods of El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs and Agua Client. The goals of the alliance include economic development; environmental safety, beauty and preservation; traffic and roadway issues; health; community outreach and hospitality.

Regular meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at La Luz from 7:00PM-8:30PM.