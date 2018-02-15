Fire debris removal effort shifts to property owners

Posted on February 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

For property owners who missed or opted out of the government-sponsored debris removal program, the County of Sonoma has set April 9 as the deadline to complete a mandatory private cleanup.

The deadline for the free removal program, a $455 million effort now underway, has passed.

“All properties, including commercial properties, are required to promptly remove the hazardous debris from their properties to ensure protection of public health,” said Sonoma County Director of Environmental Health, Christine Sosko.

The program affects property owners in Sonoma County who had homes destroyed by the October 2017 wildfires and opted out of the government-sponsored debris removal program. The rule requires that property owners make arrangements to clear all ash and debris by the April 9 date.

“It is critical that the debris be safely and promptly removed to protect property owners, neighborhoods, and our watersheds,” Sosko said.

Additional information and resources on debris removal can be found here.