Sub-zero temperatures expected late Monday night

Posted on February 18, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Monday night and Tuesday morning as a strong cold front is forecast to sweep across northern and central California on Sunday.

Much cooler and blustery conditions will develop, with cool and breezy conditions continuing into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is for inland areas of the San Francisco Bay Area and Monterey Bay Area, including the valleys and hills. Widespread freezing temperatures are expected from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The forecast calls for overnight lows from the mid 20s to lower 30s. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, the NWS said.