‘Ladies’ in the spotlight

Posted on February 20, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Transcendence Theatre Company, creators and producers of the award-winning “Broadway Under the Stars,” celebrates the talents and tenacity of female Broadway professionals with its premiere of “The Ladies of Broadway,” coming in March to San Rafael and Santa Rosa.

Transcendence’s “The Ladies of Broadway” features seven noted and accomplished female artists performing favorite Broadway show tunes with career tales and triumphs of their Broadway experiences in a dynamic, engaging and entertaining performance of music and empowerment.

The show will also include musical salutes to Broadway trailblazers including Ethel Merman, Bernadette Peters and Audra McDonald. Be inspired by the impact of women on the Great White Way in this brand new musical revue for all ages.

Broadway professionals scheduled to appear include Meggie Cansler (Finian’s Rainbow, The Apple Tree, Wicked); Lindsay Chambers (Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Lysistrata Jones); Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked, National Tour of Mamma Mia); Amy Hillner Larsen (National Tour of Hairspray, National Tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert); Sydney Morton (Motown the Musical, Memphis, Evita, American Psycho); Kristin Piro (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, An American In Paris, Rocky, Catch Me If You Can); and Laurie Wells (Mamma Mia, National Tour of An American In Paris).

“The Ladies of Broadway” is directed by Eric Jackson (Young Frankenstein, Thoroughly Modern Millie). The creative team also includes Associate Director, Leslie McDonel (American Idiot); and Music Director, Susan Draus (Good Vibrations, National Tour of Beautiful, The Carole King Musical).

San Rafael performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday – March 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday – March 18, 2018 at the Marin Center’s Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium. Purchase tickets online at www.LadiesOfBroadway.com or call 415-473-6800.

Santa Rosa performances are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday – March 24 and 2 p.m. Sunday – March 25, 2018. Purchase tickets online at www.LadiesOfBroadway.com or call 707-546-3600. Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, open daily 12 to 6 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.

General tickets prices are $29 to $89. VIP tickets, which include pre-show festivities, premium California wines and artisan hors d’oeuvres are $129 to $139.

For more information about Transcendence Theatre Company visit www.BestNightEver.org

Photo by Rebecca Jane Call