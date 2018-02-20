Free help with college entrance test

Posted on February 20, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

High school juniors who plan to take the American College Test (ACT) can get free prep help with a two-session workshop at the Sonoma Valley Library.

The class will be held on two days: Saturday, March 10, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday, March 14, 6-8:30 pm. Participants must agree to attend both sessions.

The class, taught by local test preparation consultant, Ellen Jakes, Kelm, PhD, includes study and review of all areas of the ACT including the essay. Students will be provided with a copy of the Official ACT Prep Guide for use in the class and extended study at home.

Registration begins Saturday, February 24 at 10 a.m. Students or parents may print registrations forms from the library website or pick them up at the library. Registration must be done in person as no on-line registration will be available. Space is limited to 25 students.

The library is located at 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707.996,5217. Sonomalibrary.org.