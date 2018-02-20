Hospital GirlTalk series: breast cancer

Breast cancer is the topic of the next session of Sonoma Valley Hospital’s GirlTalk series.
The Feb. 23 talk, “Breast Cancer: Past, Present and Future,” will discuss how diagnosis and treatment have evolved in recent years as new therapies have become available.
Discussion will be led by Dr. Alexis Alexandridis, a board-certified surgeon and specialist in breast health and breast cancer surgery, who will review historical perspectives on breast cancer that inform current therapies, with a discussion of risk factors, current screening practices, risk reduction recommendations, and new therapies that are available.
GirlTalk will be held at Ramekins, 450 W. Spain St., in Sonoma, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.