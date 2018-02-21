Catch a rising star

Posted on February 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Jade O’Keefe, Owen Robertson and Cooper Bingham are among the talented young actors in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Sonoma Arts Live’s Teen’s N Training theatrical presentation for 2018. The Tony-winner, a wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, opens an eight-show run March 8 at Andrews Hall.

Directed by Libby Oberlin, the cast of 13 portrays over 100 characters, donning wild costumes, bounding up and down on planks and platforms, and spinning around on wheeled baskets. “Each of our dedicated TNT actors has created a distinctive and fun character, while working together on one of the most ensemble-driven plays we’ve ever produced,” Oberlin says. “Come see this imaginative, hilarious show and support the future of live, local theater.”

The inventive re-telling of the Peter Pan fable plays March 8-11 and March 15-18, evenings at 7:30 and Sundays at 2 p.m. $16-$33. 866.710-8942. Sonomaartslive.org.