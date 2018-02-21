Archives

Honoring the legacy

Posted on February 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The celebration of Chinese New Year has a special resonance in Sonoma, which has had a Sister City relationship with Penglai, China since 2011. The group’s committee is in fundraising mode for the Wine County Chinese Legacy Project, symbolized by a monument commemorating the Chinese immigrants who contributed to the growth of the wine industry.

As seen in the above rendering, the pavilion, known as a Ting, has initial City approved for placement in Depot Park. Construction costs are pegged at about $75,000. To find out more or contribute, go to Sonomasistercitiesassociation.org.

 

