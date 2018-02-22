Dunkin’ at the Food Bank

Posted on February 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Redwood Empire Food Bank receives a $12,500 donation from Dunkin’ Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The donation will support Redwood Empire Food Bank’s Every Child, Every Day program, which ensures a healthy start in life by filling the meal gap for at-risk children.

The program is comprised of several initiatives, including the Afterschool Café, which serves an average of 1,000 children every school day in 14 high-need communities throughout Sonoma County, serving over 1,354,000 meals and snacks throughout the school year.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation has committed $2.7 million to non-profit organizations in communities nationwide that address children’s health and hunger issues.

In addition to the check presentation on February 15, local employees of Dunkin’ Donuts pulled a volunteer shift at the food bank, joined by Cuppy, the company mascot.