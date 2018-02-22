Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Dunkin’ at the Food Bank

Posted on February 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

1.Joy in Childhood Foundation Check Presentation

The Redwood Empire Food Bank receives a $12,500 donation from Dunkin’ Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The donation will support Redwood Empire Food Bank’s Every Child, Every Day program, which ensures a healthy start in life by filling the meal gap for at-risk children.

The program is comprised of several initiatives, including the Afterschool Café, which serves an average of 1,000 children every school day in 14 high-need communities throughout Sonoma County, serving over 1,354,000 meals and snacks throughout the school year.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation has committed $2.7 million to non-profit organizations in communities nationwide that address children’s health and hunger issues.

Cuppy Joy in Childhood Foundation 4

In addition to the check presentation on February 15, local employees of Dunkin’ Donuts pulled a volunteer shift at the food bank, joined by Cuppy, the company mascot.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>