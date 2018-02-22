Learning the ropes

Posted on February 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In the rural areas of Sonoma County, emergencies involving horses and other large animals — entangled in barb wire, falling on a trail or into a sink hole, getting stuck or badly injured – is a very real concern. Rancher Julie Atwood founded the Horse and Livestock Team Emergency Response Project (HALTER), which sponsors training seminars for first responders and veterinarians.

A recent session her Glen Ellen Ranch utilized life-size horse mannequins, which cost up to $15,000 each.

In January, a unit of certified personnel based at the Glen Ellen Fire Department became one of the County’s two official Animal Emergency Response Teams. Dispatched through 911 or Animal Services, the team, with a trailer of specialized gear, is now on call to respond to animal emergencies throughout the County.

For her work with HALTER, Atwood was honored at the White House in 2016 with a national FEMA Preparedness Award.