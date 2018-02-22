THE WINNERS!

The results are in! The people have spoken. Eat, drink and shop local with this year’s winners.
1. Best place to take visitors: Sonoma Plaza
2. Best secret Valley getaway: Jack London State Park
3. Best public event: 4th of July Celebration
4. Best live show or production: Broadway Under The Stars
5. Best thrift/consignment store: Republic of Thrift
6. Best place for fun shopping Tiddlywinks
7. Best place for super deals: The Church Mouse
8. Best senior deal: Sonoma Market
9. Best mechanic/auto shop: Pacific Rim Auto Repair
10. Best fitness facility: Parkpoint
11. Best place to shop for women’s clothes: Chico’s
12. Best place for gifts under $20: Sox De Vine
13. Best salon: Grazia Bianchi Salon
14. Best customer care: Reader’s Books
15. Best breakfast: Creekside Café
16. Best family restaurant: Mary’s
17. Best food truck: El Coyote
18. Best cocktails: The Swiss Hotel
19. Best burger: Picazo Café
20. Best deli sandwich: Broadway Market
21. Best hot dog: Hare & Hatter Sausage Emporium
22. Best place for live music: Sonoma Speakeasy
23. Best public service project: “North Bay First Responders”