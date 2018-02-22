THE WINNERS!

Posted on February 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The results are in! The people have spoken. Eat, drink and shop local with this year’s winners.

1. Best place to take visitors: Sonoma Plaza

2. Best secret Valley getaway: Jack London State Park

3. Best public event: 4th of July Celebration

4. Best live show or production: Broadway Under The Stars

5. Best thrift/consignment store: Republic of Thrift

6. Best place for fun shopping Tiddlywinks

7. Best place for super deals: The Church Mouse

8. Best senior deal: Sonoma Market

9. Best mechanic/auto shop: Pacific Rim Auto Repair

10. Best fitness facility: Parkpoint

11. Best place to shop for women’s clothes: Chico’s

12. Best place for gifts under $20: Sox De Vine

13. Best salon: Grazia Bianchi Salon

14. Best customer care: Reader’s Books

15. Best breakfast: Creekside Café

16. Best family restaurant: Mary’s

17. Best food truck: El Coyote

18. Best cocktails: The Swiss Hotel

19. Best burger: Picazo Café

20. Best deli sandwich: Broadway Market

21. Best hot dog: Hare & Hatter Sausage Emporium

22. Best place for live music: Sonoma Speakeasy

23. Best public service project: “North Bay First Responders”