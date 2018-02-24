County to host Rebuilding Meeting in Sonoma

Posted on February 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The County of Sonoma encourages residents rebuilding from the October 2017 wildfires to bring their questions to a Rebuilding Community Meeting on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Altimira Middle School located at 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin will be in attendance and County staff will provide an overview of the rebuilding permit process for those who live in the Sonoma Valley and other unincorporated areas of the county. Residents will be able to get their specific questions answered by Permit Sonoma officials and representatives from other departments of the County.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide an update on the government-sponsored debris removal program. The Contractors State License Board will be in attendance to offer property owners advice on selecting a contractor for their rebuild.

The County of Sonoma has set up a permit center dedicated to expediting the permit process for fire survivors. The County’s Resiliency Permit Center is located adjacent to the existing Permit Sonoma offices at 448 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. The Resiliency Permit Center hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Center is also open on Saturday mornings by appointment, which can be scheduled by calling (707) 565-1788 or online at https://rebuildprescreen.timetap.com/.