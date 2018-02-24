Student opinion: Honors English cut hurts students

By SVHS students Nick Biaggi and Aliya Blinman

The decision to officially remove Honors English 3 and 4 from the list of classes offered at SVHS has received responses ranging from apathy to outrage. While a few support Principal Kathleen Hawing’s actions, they are sparsely scattered amidst a turbulent storm of opposition within the student body, a large majority of the teaching staff and, least surprisingly, the parents of SVHS students.

There is significant concern over student transcripts and how the transition from Honors (mid level) to CP (basic level) may appear less rigorous universities, compared to the academic schedules of students at other schools. This is especially prevalent for juniors who are in honors this year.

Those who may not be prepared for the academic standards of AP (advanced level) will be forced instead to enroll in CP. This, in turn, will create an imbalance in both AP and CP classes. The CP classes will be encouraged to move at a faster pace because of the honors students who moved down to the class.

And, on the flipside, the AP classes will encouraged to move at a slower pace, so the honors students who moved up can keep up.

There is also concern, mainly on behalf of the parents, that the students who do move up to AP while unprepared herculean level of difficulty that AP entails will not only face the possibility of receiving failing grades but will be discouraged and overwhelmed.

The honors classes have provided an environment that is not only challenging, but where there is room to succeed and foster essential reading and writing skills.

In a recent parent forum, SVHS families were informed and encouraged to discuss the decision. The main argument for cutting the program was that it was a budgetary decision and would increase equity and opportunity in AP English classes.

Unfortunately, both arguments are neither sufficient nor convincing. Cutting honors will not make a large enough dent in the budget problems to be useful. Enrollment and the number of English courses will very likely not change because the school population is not declining.

The argument for equity and accessibility is also not a strong enough reason for many teachers, parents and students. Honors and AP have earned the English Department an excellent reputation. Cutting honors will fact decrease the number of students taking the advanced classes because fewer students would be willing to take an intensely challenging class.

Perhaps the most controversial element of this decision has been the lack of communication between administration and the rest of the school community.

This was and still is upsetting for many people involved with the Honors English program. Nobody, most especially English teachers and SCHS families, were consulted.

Many are disturbed by these hurried actions and are looking for ways to reverse the decision. Students looking to incite change can speak with their English teachers and the District Office.

When the future of the world will be determined by our generation, education is a vital tool.

This student editorial first appeared in the Sonoma Valley High School student newspaper, “The Dragon’s Tale.”