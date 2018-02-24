The man who lit Lady Liberty

Posted on February 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Actor, producer, real estate developer, promoter, hotelier, benefactor, and murder suspect, M. B. Curtis was a prominent figure in 1880s New York City. But his enduring, if rarely acknowledged, accomplishment still shines bright – he advocated and even paid for the lighting of the then-new Statue of Liberty.

Berkeley-based author and historian Richard Schwartz tells the story in “The Man Who Lit Lady Liberty: The Extraordinary Rise and Fall of Actor M.B. Curtis.” His March 10 lecture, part of the Sonoma Valley Historical Society’s “Second Saturday” series, will be held at the Sonoma Community Center at 2 p.m.

It’s hard to imagine now, but the statue sat “unlit, unloved and unfunded by American politicians” until Curtis took up the cause. He became, Schwartz said, the only private citizen in history to pay for lighting.

“Curtis’s rise to the top of his profession and his resulting fall from grace is a dramatic arc that rivals anything created for the stage.”

Schwartz is the author of “Eccentrics, Heroes, and Cutthroats of Old Berkeley” and “Earthquake Exodus,” among other works.

Admission is $5, free to historical society members and docents.