The story behind the scoop

Posted on February 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Speaker Series kicks off a new season with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bill Keller, whose distinguished career include covering the collapse of the Soviet Union for the New York Times. Monday, February 26.

In conversation with series co-founder and former NPR reporter John McChesney. . 7 p.m. $35-$75. Hanna Boy Center, 1700 Arnold. 707.732.4404. Sonomaspeakerseries.org.