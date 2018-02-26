Protesting District’s teaching cuts

February 26, 2018

For the past two Friday evenings, close to 100 teachers and their supporters have gathered along Sonoma Plaza to protest the move by the Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s board to cut 22 teaching jobs to help make up a budget deficit.

“The cuts were supposed to happen away from the students and the classroom,” said Renea Magnani, VMTA President and District parent, as passing cars honked in support. “Instead there was no consideration of cutting District jobs. Twenty-two teacher jobs represents more than 8% of our educators.”