Teams forming to protect immigrants from ICE raids

Posted on February 26, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Teams are building across Sonoma County as a rapid response network to “witness, accompany and advocate” when immigrants are threatened by ICE raids.

The goal is to peacefully observe and document the operation of enforcement officers to aid in defense during deportation hearings – not to confront officers or obstruct their activities.

Because only trained observers will be allowed to participate, the North Bay Rapid Response Network will offer three trainings on March 3. See above for details.