The envelope please…

Posted on February 26, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Where better to share Hollywood’s biggest night than a grand movie theatre? The Oscar party at the Sebastiani Theatre – awards-night fashions and film-inspired costumes encouraged — features champagne, appetizers, desserts, fun raffle prizes and the live broadcast from Tinseltown.

Sunday, March 4. $25. Red carpet at 4, show starts at 5 p.m. 707. 476 First St. E. Sebastianitheatre.com. 707.996.9756.