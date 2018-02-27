Dealing with the lifelong effects of childhood trauma

Posted on February 27, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

An expert in the emerging field of Adverse Child Experiences – the episodes of childhood trauma and stress that can have debilitating lifelong effects – is coming to the Sonoma Valley to share her findings.

On Thursday, March 8, Hanna Institute will host a breakfast with Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, author of “The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity.”

The insight comes at a critical time, according to Mary Kelly Persyn, Director of Hanna Institute, a leading provider of trauma-informed care training.

“We know many of our kids face stress and trauma related to the October fires,” she said. “Others suffer with fear that their parents and other family members could be detained and deported without warning.”

More details about the free breakfast event here.

The science around toxic stress is telling us that for many people it starts in childhood,” said Dr. Harris, founder and chief executive officer of the Center for Youth Wellness in San Francisco. Her research indicates that Adverse Child Experiences deeply impact the human body, not just mentally, but physically as well.

Harris explains that the repeated stress of abuse, neglect and parents struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues has real, tangible effects on the development of the brain.

“In order to effectively prevent and treat serious health conditions like heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and asthma, we need to understand what is causing them.”

Watch her TED talk

Brian Farragher, CEO of Hanna Boys Center, said the event “could not come at a better time for our community and our nation as we continue to deal with both private challenges and high profile events that will have lasting impacts on our children.”

The beginnings of an answer may be hiding in plain sight, Persyn believes. Locally, there are many of the building blocks for healing, including strong kinship and friendship ties, strong faith communities, and strong cultural affinity. “Those strengths, supported and leveraged by Sonoma Valley leaders, agencies, clergy, and others, hold the promise and power of healing.”