Kids can cook

Posted on February 27, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

They say it’s never too early to learn about nutritious foods and healthy eating, but first grade sounds about right. With the hands-on Kids Can Cook class, children in grades 1-3 get a fun life lesson about “eating the rainbow.”

Presented by the Ceres Community Project on Friday, March 9. 4 p.m. Free, but space is limited and registration is required. Sonoma Valley Library. 55 W. Napa St. 707.996.5217. [email protected].