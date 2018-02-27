Rep. Thompson tries to break ‘shameful’ impasse on gun control

Posted on February 27, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, offered a resolution to force a vote on legislation he said would help keep guns from dangerous individuals.

“Background checks are proven to keep our schools and our communities safe from dangerous individuals. We all can agree that we should make the system stronger,” said Thompson. He called Tuesday for a vote on the Thompson-King Public Safety and Second Amendment Rights Protection Act, and H.R. 3464, the Background Checks Completion Act of 2017, which prohibits licensed gun dealers from selling guns to buyers without licenses without completing a background check.

“I offered a resolution to immediately take up my bipartisan legislation to strengthen the background checks systems in states across our nation,” Thompson said. “It is shameful that this resolution was dismissed without a vote on strengthening background checks, but I will continue to fight for action that will keep our nation safer from gun violence.”

Full text of the resolution can be found here.